Storm damage reported in several central Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is getting reports of severe weather damage into our newsroom from multiple confirmed tornadoes.
Information on power outages or road closures is not immediately available but will be added to this story as they become available.
This is a developing situation. Continue checking back for the latest updates.
The National Weather Service is reporting multiple trees, according to county law enforcement.
Viewer submitted photos also indicate a large tornado touched down in Autaugaville. No reports of injuries at this time.
The Autauga County EMA reports a hunting cabin on Highway 53 was destroyed (photos below). There are also reports that at least one home has been damaged on Highway 24.
The National Weather Service reports a confirmed tornado approaching I-65 in southern Chilton County. A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy said there was damage near the Cooper/Verbena area, our sister station WBRC reports. At least one home was damaged
Tornado watch in effect. No confirmed damage yet.
According to the Dallas County EMA’s office, an apparent tornado has caused damage including downed power lines and trees in the area of Dallas County Road 83, in addition to at least one home suffering damage in the Burnsville Community. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Despite tornado warnings, the Marengo County EMA reports only trees down as of 3 p.m.
No confirmed outages immediately available
