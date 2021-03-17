‘That was sickening to hear’: Orgeron comments on investigation into sexual assault reporting at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke Tuesday, March 16, about the Title IX investigation into sexual assault reporting at the university.
The report stated LSU mishandled those cases for years.
“You guys saw the report,” said Orgeron. “That was sickening to hear some of the things that have happened. Take the accountability where we have to take the accountability and move on.”
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘We have a lot of work to do’: LSU Interim Vice President for Civil Rights & Title IX says in letter
- “You didn’t think they had a responsibility to tell the truth?:” LSU Interim President grilled by state lawmakers, survivors of sexual violence on LSU’s campus
- Louisiana’s Women’s Caucus issues statement on LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct
- Gov. Edwards ‘very troubled’ by report on LSU’s Title IX violations: ‘it really made me sick to the stomach’
- LSU did nothing to correct problem of athletic officials keeping allegations against athletes in-house, second USA Today article says
Orgeron also said the school wants to do things the right way going forward to correct those mistakes.
LSU announced Monday it had appointed an interim vice president for the university’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.