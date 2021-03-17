“There is very little power redundancy and we are in a very fragile state,” Orleans S&WB Director says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Wednesday held its monthly board meeting and presented an update on the status of the agency’s power generation system.
“As we enter into our rainy season, we are committed to remaining transparent with our residents on where we stand,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. “Currently, there is very little power redundancy in our system. Our projected timeline is on track for T4 and T5 to be available for the beginning of this year’s hurricane season, but we are not stopping there.
We are now executing a plan that will create a much more stable future for this utility. While we are currently in a very fragile state, we are making active decisions that will have a positive impact on this agency for generations to come.”
