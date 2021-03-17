Tornado Watch in effect through the evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire FOX 8 viewing area until 9 p.m. this evening.
Multiple storms are moving in from the west and southwest out of the Gulf of Mexico. There is the potential for these storms to produce damaging winds, large hail or tornadoes. The greater risk area does remain across portions of the North Shore into southern Mississippi.
Most of the storms will come to an end by about 10 p.m. tonight with clearing expected thereafter. It will be turning much cooler as well. On Thursday highs will be in the 60s with lots of sunshine.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.