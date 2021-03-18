Bruce: From stormy skies yesterday to sunny skies today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a difference a day can make. From stormy skies yesterday to sunny skies today. Along with the sunny skies we will see breezy and cooler conditions. Highs will be mostly in the 60s which is below our typical high in the lower 70s. The mornings will feel a little chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. Humidity will also stay low making for a more crisp feel in the air.