Clouds coming back

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds will move back in on Friday and probably stick around into Saturday. While no rain is expected it will bring a Spring chill to the air. Temperatures may struggle to even reach 60 on Friday and Saturday. Inland areas may be a bit warmer on Saturday but areas around the lake could stay in the 50s again.
By Sunday widespread sunshine is expected with mild temperatures.
The next big weather change begins Tuesday of next week. Several days of rain and storms are possible. It’s too early to determine timing as well as any heavy rain or severe weather potential.
