Cool and dry conditions move in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A much drier, cooler and less humid forecast for the next several days. Highs will be mostly in the 60s which is below our typical high in the lower 70s. The nights will be chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. The humidity will also return to more seasonable levels.
Another Spring storm is possible early next week. Otherwise just some spotty storms are possible beginning on Tuesday.
