LSU prepares to face St. Bonaventure in first round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade held his official NCAA news conference Wednesday, March 17, for Saturday’s matchup featuring the No. 8 Tigers facing the No. 9 St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Wade’s counterpart, Mark Schmidt, is already on record as saying the goal is to slow down LSU’s offense and keep the Tigers around 60 points instead of 80.
The Bonnies are a very familiar foe for Wade, considering his years at VCU, the same school they just beat for the A-10 title to earn their automatic bid and matchup with the Tigers.
Wade said he has addressed the slowdown threat with his team already, even though the Tigers have a couple more days to work on it before Saturday afternoon’s opening tip.
LSU, facing a much smaller school that places so much emphasis on the sport, is only a 1.5-point favorite, despite its high-profile recruits like Cameron Thomas and Javonte Smart, who’ve been known to score at will in the big games.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.