New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board says its considering “smart meters”

“From a bill perspective, I want you to know, I want the public to know, we are focusing our capacity to reading meters to minimize the need for estimates which has typically been the source of angst and conflict between us and our customers,” said Korban. “The actual process, you’re relying on good dedicated readers to do their job, there are bad meters, there are bad readers, there are opportunities for bad input of putting in one wrong digit and it blows an estimate.”