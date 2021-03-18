Newman baseball team surprises cancer patient at Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Isidore Newman High School baseball team gave a touching tribute to a young baseball fan from Lafayette that is currently a pediatric cancer patient at Children’s Hospital.
Camden Bernard was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018 and spent two and a half years receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Recently, Bernard was supposed to play in his first-ever spring baseball game but his cancer returned. While staying at Children’s Hospital, he can watch baseball games on Newman’s field outside of the window in his room.
When the players on Newman’s squad learned that Bernard spends his time watching their games, they recently gathered together during the opening lineup to wave at Bernard from the field.
As Bernard watches Newman’s games from his window, he is fighting so he can get back on the field to play the game that he loves.
