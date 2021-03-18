NOPD investigating triple shooting in the Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD spokesperson said that police are investigating a triple shooting in the Seventh Ward this evening.
The source said that the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave around 3 p.m. On the scene, there were three victims suffering gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital through private transportation.
This is a developing story.
