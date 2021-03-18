NOPD investigating triple shooting in the Seventh Ward

Triple shooting in Seventh Ward
By Jesse Brooks | March 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 4:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD spokesperson said that police are investigating a triple shooting in the Seventh Ward this evening.

The source said that the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave around 3 p.m. On the scene, there were three victims suffering gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital through private transportation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.