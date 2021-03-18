Overtime Podcast #229: MLR Commissioner George Killebrew talks 2021 season with Chris Hagan

“It was really hard to have to shut down after five weeks. But I credit our group of ownership. Our board of governors voted unanimously to pay all the players as if we played a full 16-match season. The second silver lining that came out of that is we basically had a year to work on the business, which is great. So our individual teams worked hard on developing youth rugby in their markets. From a league level, we were able to work on television contracts, a whole new OTT platform, coming up to speed with an app and things like that. Those are the silver linings, but yeah, it was definitely frustrating. But now, there’s so much pent-up energy to get back on the field from our players and our coaches and our fans that they’re looking so forward to this weekend.