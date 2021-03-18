Shelby: Rain is gone, cool breeze and sunshine today

Sunny skies are expected today with windy and cooler conditions. Highs will be mostly in the 60s which is below our typical high in the lower 70s. The mornings will feel a little chilly with lows in the 40s and 50s. Humidity will also stay low making for a more crisp feel in the air.
More clouds and northerly winds will arrive Friday which will have temperatures struggling to get our of the 50s. We’ll rebound back to the 60s for highs with more sunshine over the weekend.
Another spring storm system could impact the area by early to middle next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.