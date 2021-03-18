Tickets on sale for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home are now on sale.
The home, which is located in Lakeview and next door to last year’s St. Jude Dream Home, is valued at $725,000.
This year’s 2,800 square foot dream home will feature four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, cathedral ceilings in the great room and kitchen and a second floor game room for the kids.
For the first time, there are 18,500 tickets available for purchase giving you more opportunities to win. So far, 1,500 tickets have been sold.
You can also qualify to win several other prizes as well.
- If you purchase your ticket by March 26, you will be eligible to win a $10,000 American Express gift card.
- If you purchase a ticket by April 30, you’ll be eligible to win a 2021 Infinity Q50.
- If you purchase your ticket by June 4, you will be eligible to win a $2,500 American Express gift card.
Every ticket sold helps the children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the hospital’s mission: Findng cures. Saving Children. Because of the support, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
You can call and purchase a ticket at (800) 327-2559 or online at DreamHome.org.
The drawing for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home and all the other prizes will be announced on June 17 on FOX 8.
