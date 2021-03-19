Bruce: Cloudy skies, dry and cool

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Northerly winds and mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures on the chilly side today. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60 in spots.
Inland areas may be a bit warmer on Saturday but areas around the Lake could stay in the 50s again. Sunday and Monday, ample sunshine will return to the forecast with pleasant temperatures.
The next big weather change begins Tuesday of next week. Several days of rain and storms are possible. It’s too early to determine the timing or severe storm potential, but it appears some rounds of heavy rain are likely.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.