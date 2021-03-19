Fair Grounds commits to hosting 2021 Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots has announced that they have committed to hosting the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
In January, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation announced that they would reschedule the festival for October 8-17 after cancelling the festival in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Organizers also made the decision to push the festival back to the Fall from it’s traditional April and May dates.
French Quarter Festival organizers also made the decision to move their Spring festival to the Fall this year.
“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” said Producer/Director of Jazz Fest, Quint Davis, back in January. “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return if Jazz Fest.”
Jazz Fest has taken place at the Fair Grounds since 1972 and has grown into a world-renowned celebration of culture featuring a wide assortment of food, crafts, culture and music.
The festival has also become a staple in New Orleans for both tourism and culture advocacy.
“Our entire team at Fair Grounds is completely dedicated to hosting the 51st Jazz Fest,” said Fair Grounds President Doug Shipley. “Making it happen this year, given the new dates dictated by the pandemic, will require tremendous compromise, coordination and cooperation with all parties to ensure the impact on racing operations in the state is mitigated. Fair Grounds is truly honored to continue to host this beautiful celebration of culture, which not only engages the world with New Orleans but also boosts our city’s economy, a fact we cannot overlook following 2020.”
