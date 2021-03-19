Fair Grounds commits to hosting 2021 Jazz Fest

“We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” said Producer/Director of Jazz Fest, Quint Davis, back in January. “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return if Jazz Fest.”