Former priest, two women formally charged for having sex in Pearl River Church

By Tiffany Baptiste | March 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 10:06 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office has charged a former priest and two women with vandalizing a Pearl River Church last Fall.

Travis Clark, 37, was a pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church when he allegedly had sex with two women, identified as Mindy Dixon, 41, and Melissa Cheng, 28, on the church’s altar.

All three have been charged with one count of institutional vandalism.

