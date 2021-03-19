Former priest, two women formally charged for having sex in Pearl River Church

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office has charged a former priest and two women with vandalizing a Pearl River Church last Fall.
Travis Clark, 37, was a pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church when he allegedly had sex with two women, identified as Mindy Dixon, 41, and Melissa Cheng, 28, on the church’s altar.
All three have been charged with one count of institutional vandalism.
