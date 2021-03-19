FOX 8 Defenders: Touro Shakspeare could be restored, leased

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s an incredible building in Algiers. It’s such a great asset,” New Orleans City Council Member Kristin Palmer said. The historic home, built in the 1930′s, is restricted in how it can be used. A requirement was laid out decades ago by City benefactor Judah Touro. It must remain as something that would qualify as a modern-day alms house. “Elderly housing would fit under that category, housing for veterans would be great also because Federal City is also right there.. any potentially affordable housing, mixed use would work very well,” Palmer said.