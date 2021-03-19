A little-known metric may help guide state officials with COVID-19 vaccine outreach

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said the effort is going to be largely data-driven focusing on areas that are not receiving vaccinations and comparing it with a metric known as the Social Vulnerability Index to focus on outreach in certain areas. The Social Vulnerability Index is compiled by looking at variables in U.S. Census data and is typically used by emergency management officials to identify communities that may need support before, during, or after disasters. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that areas with a higher social vulnerability index are least likely to have been vaccinated in the first few months of the nationwide vaccination effort.