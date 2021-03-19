Local pharmacies working to make sure every shot of COVID-19 vaccine finds an arm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local pharmacies and other distributors are turning out vaccinations like clockwork as more people become eligible.
>>>>Insert link to our story here? https://www.fox8live.com/2021/03/18/gov-john-bel-edwards-discuss-states-response-covid-news-conference-thursday/
“Now that it’s opened up, I’m thrilled, I’m just ready to get the shot,” Michelle Cantelli said.
Relief for Cantelli, finally able to sign up for her first dose. She’s immunocompromised, but hasn’t been able to get her shot.
“It was 55 [years old] if you had any other chronic issues and I was 50 and they would not see me because I’m 50,” Cantelli said.
Now, she’s on the hunt, signing up where she can, trying to see who will give her an appointment first.
“I’m going to keep trying,” Cantelli said. “I’m still waiting on different places, but it seems like it books quick.”
Along with more people, there’s now more locations on the map, like Walgreens, which can help pharmacies like NOLA Discount catch up.
>>>>Insert this link to LDH’s location finder here? https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine-locations/
“We’re actually beginning the February call list, so we should be able to catch up in the next couple of weeks,” Pharmacist Khanh Tran said. “Eventually, what we would like is to be able to have you come in that day and set you up for your appointment in the next couple of days, you know, instead of a week or two weeks out.”
Tran says with their system at NOLA Discount, they don’t have very many extra doses, but if someone cancels, they just go down their list.
Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department says there’s very little waste across the state.
1,782 doses out of 1.5 million, to date have been lost to human error like dropping a vial or breakage during shipping according to Kanter.
“If they don’t get that number in eligibility, we’ve asked them if you get close to the end of the day, use that on anyone you can find and they’ve done very good to that,” Kanter said during the Governor’s briefing, Thursday.
Many pharmacies, like Vinnie’s, have a waiting list for those end of the day extra doses, although they don’t get many because of the way they schedule out their day.
“We do have a long list of people also that want the extra shots at the end of the day, so it’s usually not a problem getting rid of them,” Pharmacist Vinnie Polizzi said.
Polizzi says they’re getting through their main list quickly as well, prioritizing older patients, because of a reliable and steady stream of vaccine from the state. It keeps them busy dolling out the shots from open at 8 a.m. to close at 6 p.m.
“Makes the day go by quick and it feels good to get people vaccinated,” Polizzi said.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.