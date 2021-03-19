NFL and FOX announces new 11-year broadcast agreement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX and the NFL has reached an agreement that would extend FOX’s coverage of NFL games through 2033.
The 11-year agreement will allow FOX to continue to air NFL games and be the exclusive home for the NFC Championship game. FOX will also host four of the next 12 Super Bowls in 2023, 2025, 2029 and 2033.
FOX will also produce special Christmas Day games.
However, FOX will not be extending their contract to carry Thursday Night Football after the 2022 season.
As part of the agreement, FOX also plans to create and NFL experience for digital viewers on Tubi with on-demand videos and condensed football games during the season.
For locals, this means you can continue to expect to watch your Saints games on FOX 8.
