NOPD to release body cam video from Werner Dr. officer-involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday, the New Orleans Police Department plans to release body cam footage from an officer involved shooting in New Orleans East.
The shooting occurred on March 10 in the 4300 block of Werner Drive.
According to NOPD, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at the location around 9:30 a.m. with two men sitting inside. The passenger then got out of the vehicle and began struggling with the officer.
During the struggle, the officer’s weapon discharged striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The release of the video is part of the NOPD’s pledge to be more transparent by releasing videos in a timely manner after the incident.
NOPD will release the body cam footage at 11:30 a.m. at NOPD Headquarters.
