Ochsner announces 24-hour vaccine fest March 24-25

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ochsner Health and Jefferson Parish have partnered to help Louisiana keep up its high-rate of vaccinations.
The Shrine on Airline at 6000 Airline Drive in Metairie will once again play host to a mass vaccination event next week. This time, for a 24-hour “Vaccine Fest” that will take place from March 24-25 starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Round-the-lock appoints are currently open and 6,500 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered, an event that will the largest vaccination event in the history of the state.
Eligible community members, including essential workers, can make an appointment on myochsner.org or by calling 844-888-2772.
Vaccine Fest will include festival-themed flair, including themed playlists for the vaccine wait period. Those receiving their vaccines are encouraged to use hashtag #VaxFest to share their experience and encourage others to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated.
Drago’s Seafood Restaurant will also be onsite throughout the event to celebrate and feed the Ochsner and Jefferson Parish healthcare heroes and volunteers working to vaccinate our hospitality workers and our community.
“COVID-19 has impacted the way we live, work, and celebrate and it has postponed the festivals we love,” said System Centers of Excellence and Service Lines CEO Dawn Pevey. “We are all ready to return to normal and get back to doing what we enjoy.”
“Our Jefferson Parish team, including our Emergency Management, Parks & Recreation, Fleet Management, Streets, Traffic Engineering, Sewerage, General Services, and Citizen Affairs Departments, are working around the clock to make sure as many people as possible get vaccinated,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “We are proud to continue to partner with Ochsner Health for these COVID-19 mass vaccination drives. I encourage all who qualify who have not already received their vaccine to register for this 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination event and roll up their sleeves with us.”
To date, Ochsner has administered more than 250,000 vaccine doses, more than any other healthcare provider in Louisiana. To learn more about Ochsner’s vaccine efforts, please visit ochsner.org/vaccine.
