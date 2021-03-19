Rouses Markets opens store in Guste Homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents that live in the Guste High Rise Apartments in Central City are no longer in a food desert as Rouses Markets opened a store inside of the living facility.
Guste Market opened this week through a partnership between Rouses Markets and rapper Percy “Master P” Miller. Nearly 430 elderly and disabled residents live in the 385-unit living facility and the addition of the store makes grocery items more available for those that have difficulty getting out and around.
“I just want to thank Rouses for being here and understanding that this is so important that our seniors have what they need,” Miller said.
“We don’t like to see people being taken advantage of,” said CEO Donnie Rouse. “We immediately stepped in and partnered with P and his son and we’re here today to open up a grocery store on this property so residents can get groceries.”
The Miller family has donated their time and money to improve living at Guste Homes for over 20 years.
