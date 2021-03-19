Tangipahoa Parish teachers receive vaccine after state expansion

HAMMOND (WVUE) - After the state expansion of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility was announced, about 300 teachers across Tangipahoa Parish were vaccinated through appointments made at the North Oaks Health System Immunization Clinic on March 6. The participants received their first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and are scheduled to return on April 3.
“We’re very pleased to have the opportunity to assist with vaccinating area teachers and support staff, who have so selflessly adapted and persevered to continue educating our children throughout the pandemic,” said North Oaks Chief Operating Officer Michael Watkins.
With many schools continuing to offer hybrid variants of both classroom and online instruction, the event was greeted by many as an important step towards a more normalized post-COVID learning environment.
“It’s very exciting to be able to get the vaccine, move toward the next phase of reopening the state, and hopefully being able to soon return to in-person education for all of our students every day of the week,” said Hammond High Magnet School Principal Shelly Gaydos.
Darius Woodfork, an educator at Independence Middle Magnet School noted how receiving the vaccination was an opportunity to illustrate the importance of social responsibility to students.
“It’s our chance to be role models for the children when it comes to being safe,” said Woodfork. “It’s a good opportunity to show students how important it is to take time out to take care of yourself.”
“Anything we can do to work toward normalcy and the overall health and well-being of our community is of paramount importance to us as a health system,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Peliter.
“The Tangipahoa Parish School System would like to thank the administration and staff of North Oaks Health System for providing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our employees,” said Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa M. Stilley. “We are proud to partner with North Oaks and take the next step in fighting COVID-19.”
The North Oaks Immunization Clinic is located on the North Oaks Medical Center campus in Hammond. Those with appointments should enter the campus via Medical Arts Plaza Drive from Highway 51 Business/Veterans Boulevard, use Parking Lot C and follow the blue “IMM” signs to the Immunization Clinic entrance.
Based on vaccine supply, one or more of the following vaccines may be available for scheduling through the North Oaks Immunization Clinic: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. Appointments may be scheduled at covidvaccine.northoaks.org or by calling (985) 230-SHOT [7468].
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.