Bulldogs pitching cools down Tigers bats in 6-1 win to open SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 2 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs pitching staff shutdown the No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers bats and struck out 11 batters in route to a 6-1 win to open up Southeastern Conference play in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The Tigers (15-4, 0-1 SEC) six game winning streak was snapped to the Bulldogs (15-3, 1-0 SEC) on Friday night. Bulldogs starting pitcher Christian MacLeod (4-1) struck out nine batters over six innings pitched allowing three hits and one earned run.
It was a pitchers duel through the first four innings as both teams only combined for three hits and no runs, but the fifth inning Mississippi State would get on the board first.
Josh Hatcher would get things started for the Bulldogs with a double to start the top of the fifth inning and then Brayland Skinner launched a no doubt two-run home run to right field to quickly take a 2-0 lead. LSU starting pitcher Jaden Hill got a strikeout to end the inning.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth as Cade Doughty got a single with two outs and then would score from first on a Gavin Dugas double to make it 2-1.
The Bulldogs would get the run back in the top of the seventh inning after an RBI single from Skinner would score the runner from second to give Mississippi State a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the eighth inning the Tigers still within striking distance gave up three straight singles to load the bases and a two-run single from Logan Tanner would extend the Bulldog lead to 5-1. Mississippi State would add one more run on a RBI single from Lane Forsythe would make it 6-1.
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight games.
LSU will take on Mississippi State in the second game of the series on Saturday, March 20, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
