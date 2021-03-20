Clouds hang around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Inland areas may be a bit warmer on Saturday but areas around the Lake could stay in the 50s again. More sun on Sunday will mean temperatures near 70. Clouds increase again along with more Gulf breeze on Monday ahead of a storm developing over the Plains states
The next big weather change begins Tuesday of next week. Several days of rain and storms are possible. It’s too early to determine the timing or severe storm potential, but it appears some rounds of heavy rain are likely into Thursday.
