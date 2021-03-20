Lakeview Regional reports zero cases of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One Northshore hospital is reporting that their number of cases of COVID-19 is down to zero.
CEO Hiral Patel said that Lakeview Regional Medical Center is COVID-19-free for the first time since the pandemic began.
Patel said that Lakeview is the first hospital in St. Tammany Parish to report discharging its last COVID-19 patient and that they are extremely hopeful the hospital stays COVID-19-free for the foreseeable future.
“This would not have been possible without the hard work of our nurses, physicians, staff, community, and leaders coming together to do their part,” said Patel. “While we know the virus is still an active threat, we are celebrating this small victory towards the greater fight,” said Patel.
