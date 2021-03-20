LSU brings back tailgating with restrictions for Spring sports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday was a big day for Tiger fans. Tailgating is back at LSU with some restrictions for all Spring sports.
The restrictions include limiting groups to 15 people from the same household and not allowing groups to congregate with each other.
Friday, LSU Baseball played Mississippi State in an SEC Championship game. Although it wasn’t your typical Tiger Tailgate fans said it was worth it.
“I expected a little more, more tailgaters but they’ll come. If you build it, they will come,” Freshman Corey Bush said.
Tiger fans blame the lack of tailgate on a mixture of chilly weather, March Madness going on, as well as the fact that this announcement was only made on Wednesday.
“We didn’t have time to plan anything but, hopefully, next weekend we’ll get a good spread out here, some food, some drinks, maybe cornhole, whatever and just get back in the swing of things and go hard,” Junior Timmy Turner said.
This is only the first tailgating opportunity of LSU’s Spring athletic season.
“It feels like we’re finally getting past that curve of COVID,” Freshman Ryan Burns said.
While there weren’t many tailgaters, those that were here were thrilled to be.
“It definitely gives me some hope for the rest of the semester and definitely looking forward to next football season,” Turner said.
LSU hasn’t made any calls about the fall just yet, but this is still a start. A lot of the fans here today were Freshmen or Sophomores who haven’t had the true Tiger experience quite yet.
“I missed all the tailgates last year because that was our freshman year, coming out this year getting to see my first, I guess, half-tailgate I guess you’d call it,” Sophomore Caleb Duranceau said.
“We didn’t have any Football tailgates, so this is the biggest tailgate we’ll probably have all year,” Freshman Caden Germann said.
Tiger fans tell me they expect Saturday’s second game against Mississippi State to be an even bigger tailgate.
