Mother says wants accountability and change after NOPD officer-involved shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother is calling for accountability and change after the NOPD reassigns an officer that shot her son.
A department spokesperson said that an investigation is underway into why Officer Isiah Shannon fired his weapon during an incident in New Orleans East.
On March 10, Shannon and Officer Mark Caldwell approached a car at the corner Werner and Chef Menteur Highway East. Their body-worn camera footage was released today.
In the video, Shannon approaches Cowart, who is in the passenger seat, and asks him if he and the driver in the car were smoking marijuana. At the same time, a witness across the street yelled, “He’s got a gun!”
It is unclear who the witness was referring to and Shannon orders both men to get out of the car. The video shows Shannon grab Cowart with his left hand while his gun is in his right hand. Cowart tries to escape by making a run for it before being shot.
The unidentified driver of the car escaped but Chief Shaun Ferguson says that this video will be very important in determining whether or not Shannon violated NOPD policy.
“I will say, at this time, doing this video I do have my concerns with regard to possible administrative violations,” Ferguson said. “I will not go into detail about those administrative violations at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.”
The mother of Anthony Cowart said that an officer shot her son “like a dog” following a traffic stop.
“This abuse has to stop,” Cowart’s mother said. “For my son and the next young man who may not be so lucky. We cannot function as a community with this terror being inflicted on young black men every day. They grow up afraid and harassed when they should grow up supported and uplifted.”
Police did arrest Cowart but a magistrate found no probable cause for that arrest. Ferguson is currently asking the driver to come forward as a witness and stressed that he is not wanted by police.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.