NOPD: Woman killed, teen critically injured in Algiers car crash

ALGIERS (WVUE) -An overnight car crash killed a 44-year-old woman and left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition.
The NOPD says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on General Degaulle Drive near River Oaks Street.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teenaged passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The initial investigation indicates the driver, travelling in a Dodge Challenger, was heading northbound on General DeGaulle at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the car.
The vehicle, initially travelling in the right lane, crossed over the left lane before toppling over a raised concrete median at the intersection of General DeGaulle and River Oaks. Then, the vehicle crossed the grassy elevated median and struck a tree.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.