Ponchatoula community mourns loss of arts center founder

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula community is mourning the loss of Harry Gabriel, a philanthropist that founded the Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center, which is expected to open to the public this fall.
Gabriel was diagnosed with leukemia in 2004 and had been in remission for 10 years until his cancer returned two months ago.
“We are determined now more than ever to bring Harry’s vision to fruition,” said a Twin Steeples spokesperson said. “We are doubling our fundraising efforts as Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center will indeed happen.”
Currently, renovations are underway to a former Presbyterian church and Lutheran church that will serve as the building for the center. The two churches, both built in the late-1890s, are located downtown on East Oak Street and have been rotated to face each other. Project leaders employed the help of Davie Shoring to initiate the project.
The goal of the project is to bring the arts to Ponchatoula with a first-class facility while preserving the legacy and history of its two buildings in perpetuity. The center will provide a space for intimate gatherings, exhibits, concerts, and performances. Larger gatherings can overflow onto a plaza connecting the two buildings.
Those interested in donating to the cause or becoming a member can click here.
