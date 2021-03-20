Shelby: Sunny, pleasant finish to the weekend

Expect a fantastic finish to the weekend! After a cool start, temperatures will warm into the low 70s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny skies will continue Monday with highs reaching the mid 70s.
Then, the weather takes a turn for the worse with Tuesday through Thursday bringing rounds of heavy rain and stormy weather. Flooding could be an issue for some with 4-8″ of rain possible over the course of the three days. Additionally, there may be a few stronger storms Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for updates as the forecast will become more clear as we get closer.
Friday does look to bring some welcome relief in the form of dry, sunny skies! It may be a quick respite, though, with clouds returning Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.