Zack: Clouds hang around for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good news for the weekend forecast is no rain should ruin any of your plans, the bad news is clouds will hang around making for a continued gloomy and cool period.
Starting your weekend off on this Saturday we will stay stuck underneath this cloud deck. The extra cloudy skies keep our temperatures from doing much during the daylight hours so yet again, expect highs to struggle out of the 50s. There will be a weak disturbance passing along the coast today so I wouldn’t be shocked to see a sprinkle or two in our coastal communities.
Sunday the weather will improve a bit as some sunshine returns to the forecast. Any type of sun at this time of year will allow for a nice bounce in temperatures. Highs to round out the weekend will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Looking ahead to the new work week the warming trend will be in full swing. Highs will easily be back to the 70s under a mixture of sun and clouds. By Tuesday rain chances make their way back into the forecast and that wet pattern could be with us for most of the midweek period. Multiple inches of rain could be possible as a front stalls over the area so this is something to watch closely over the next few days.
