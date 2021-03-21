Gov. Edwards Congratulates Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow on Her Victory in Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the election of Julia Letlow as congresswoman for Louisiana’s fifth congressional district.
“Congratulations to Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow for her victory tonight in Louisiana’s fifth congressional district. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the people of Louisiana at this critical moment for our state and our nation. This is a proud day for Julia, her children, all of her supporters and our state, but it is also a bittersweet day as she wins the seat opened by the passing of her late husband, Luke. I will continue to keep her in my prayers just as she has continued to exemplify strength, determination and tenacity in the wake of a terrible tragedy. I know that these same characteristics that got her through the last few months will make her an excellent advocate for Louisiana in Washington, D.C.”
