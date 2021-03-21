No. 19 LSU avoids sweep with 8-3 win over No. 3 Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 19 ranked LSU Tigers finally got the bats going as they avoided the sweep against No. 3 Mississippi State. The Tigers scored 8 runs on 7 hits including two home runs for LSU as they defeated the Bulldogs 8-3.
LSU (16-5, 1-2 SEC) came into the weekend series against Mississippi State (16-4, 2-1 SEC) leading the nation with home runs with 35, but the Tigers had not collected a home run all weekend against the Bulldogs until Sunday as Gavin Dugas broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field to give the Tigers the lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning Tre’ Morgan hit a RBI double scoring Mitchell Sanford giving LSU a 4-2 lead.
The Tigers would add another home run in the seventh as Brody Drost launched a 397 foot two-run bomb to right center to give LSU a 6-2 lead.
Mississippi State got things going in the top of the first inning as Tanner Allen came around to score from an RBI single from Kamren James gave them an early 1-0 lead.
LSU would answer in the bottom of the first inning as both Morgan and Drost drew lead off walks. Morgan would later score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. An RBI groundout from Dugas would give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
The Bulldogs would get the run back in the top of the third inning as Scotty Dubrule led things off with a double and came around to score on a sac-fly to tie the game at 2-2.
After the Tigers took a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning Mississippi State would cut the lead to 6-3 on a RBI single from Allen, but that would be all for the Bulldogs. LSU would add two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cade Doughty and Drew Bianco would draw walks to put runners at first and second setting up a Jordan Thompson two-run double to make it 8-3.
AJ Labas (1-0) would go six innings, allowing four hits, two runs and striking out three batters. Devin Fontenot would be credited with the save his second.
LSU will return to action on Tuesday, March 23 against Tulane at 6 p.m. at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.