Flash Flood Watch issued, flooding rains possible through Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be the last dry day as rain chances arrive Tuesday through Thursday. Not only rain, but rounds of heavy rain and downpours that may cause flooding. Overall rain totals for the three-day stretch could reach 4-8″ area-wide. It is hard to say where the heaviest rain will fall, but the entire area is under the threat of flooding rain.
We finally dry out on Friday, but the relief will be brief with rain possible again this weekend.
