Jeff. Parish high schoolers to return to in-person learning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Schools say high school students currently following a hybrid learning model will return in-person five days a week beginning Monday, March 29. School leaders say a staggered approach will allow for a smooth transition for students and employees:
- Grades 9 and 12 will return in-person five days a week beginning Monday, March 29.
- Grades 10 and 11 will return in-person five days a week beginning Wednesday, March 31.
- Virtual Jefferson will continue to be an option for families. Hybrid students who do not wish to return to campus 100% in-person can opt to attend school 100% virtually. Families wishing to move to Virtual Jefferson should reach out directly to their school.
“As stated in Start Strong Jefferson, our goal all along has been to safely prioritize in-person learning,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of JP Schools. “We know the majority of our students learn best from in-person instruction. Bringing students back to campus five days a week is the best way to close any knowledge gaps and ensure all students progress.”
This decision was made in consultation with local healthcare partners and based on multiple data points. The reported COVID-19 cases in JP Schools have consistently decreased every week since the beginning of January. Additionally, the broad participation in vaccinations has provided another layer of safety for schools.
For more information on JP Schools and COVID-19 protocols, visit jpschools.org/startstrong.
