La. surpasses 10,000 COVID-related deaths

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana has marked a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
On Monday, March 22, the Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 42 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total number of Louisianans who have lost their lives to coronavirus to 10,030.
LDH also reported an additional 1,334 cases since Friday.
A list of community vaccine events around the state has also been updated and can be found here.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information here. You can also call 211 for assistance.
Beginning Monday, more essential workers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.