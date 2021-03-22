LSU looking to continue upset trend in March Madness against Michigan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers delivered a beatdown on St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Things will get a little tougher this time around with Michigan the opponent. The Wolverines are the 1-seed, but in this tourney of big upsets, anything can happen.
“Oh definitely, it’s going to be a great one. Bring extra popcorn, it’s going to be a good one yeah. Most definitely it’s going to be a good game,” said LSU forward Darius Days.
The Wolverines are five-point favorites in this contest. With LSU’s dynamic offense, to go against the Michigan’s stout defense, that number shouldn’t be indicator of how things will turn out.
“They tried to slow the game down. Some teams try to slow the game down on us. That’s not the way we like to play. We like to get up and down in transition,” said Days.
“We’ve been kind of control the game with our offense. We’ve got to be able run good offense. We got to be able to move their defense. We’ve been talking about Dickinson the whole time. We’ve got to be able to score. They got a top ten defense. They have seventh best defense in the country. We’ve got to be able to score against their length, their size, so that’s going to be critical,” said LSU head coach Will Wade.
The last time Michigan and LSU met up on the court, was in 2017 for the Maui Inivitational. The Tigers won that matchup in Hawaii.
