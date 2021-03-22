Newman QB Arch Manning film room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In two seasons at Newman, quarterback Arch Manning is racking up some big numbers for the Greenie offense. Manning has passed for 4,330 yards and 55 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 12 scores in the Green and White.
Manning is the first quarterback in Newman history to start his first game under center as a freshman.
The sophomore currently holds offers from big-time programs like Alabama, Texas, and LSU to name just a few.
FOX 8 Sports’ Sean Fazende took Manning’s tape to the film room to see what makes this QB so special and highly valued by college programs.
