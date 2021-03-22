Nearly all pumps operational, neutral ground parking allowed; heavy rains, possible flooding expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Sewage and Water Board is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday with heavy rains in the forecast expected to impact the area Tuesday through Thursday.
Parking on the neutral ground will be allowed indefinitely beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A spokesperson for S&WB says 96 of 99 pumps are operational.
The city’s drainage system continues to limp along in what officials describe as a “fragile state.”
Only two of five turbines are working. Officials say two new turbines will be up and running within two months, in time for hurricane season in June.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” says one resident, Rhonda Kelly, whose car flooded on Broad Street during a previous rain event.
“I love the area, but it’s a hassle when I lose the car,” she says. “And it’s not just me, it’s the entire neighborhood.”
The S&WB has brought in emergency diesel generators to provide extra power for the pumps.
Officials urge residents to call 311 if you see a clogged storm drain.
Overall rain totals for the three-day stretch could reach 4-8″ area-wide. It is hard to say where the heaviest rain will fall, but the entire area is under the threat of flooding rain.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.