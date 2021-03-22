12-year-old girl shot in Luling after large party dispersed

LULING, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a large party dispersed, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff.
Officials say the shooting happened on Sunday, March 21 in the 1200 block of Paul Maillard Road in Luling.
The juvenile was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital in stable condition and is awaiting surgery.
Witnesses told deputies that a grey-colored car was driving down the road when several gunshots were heard. Two vehicles were also struck. No other injuries were reported.
Deputies say the shooting happened shortly after a large party dispersed on a neighboring street. Several people were at an apartment complex when the shooting took place.
The juvenile does not appear to have been an intended target, deputies say.
If anyone has any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Dewhirst of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.
You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.