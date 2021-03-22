Zuirch Classic to host up to 10,000 fans in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Zurich Classic has announced that they will be hosting up to 10,000 fans this year.
The golf tournament will take place April 22-25.
“Our event has been approved by the State of Louisiana and Jefferson Parish to be in conformance with the standards if the State’s OpenSafely guidelines,” says Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation and producer of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Organizers say after last year’s cancellation, they will be offering a new innovative ticket option called the Best of the Zurich Classic Pass. The pass will be available to anyone and will afford access to four different exclusive food and beverage venues spread across the TPC of Louisiana course.
As a safety precaution, there will be a limited number of passes sold and each venue will have capacity limitations.
Players will compete in the Zurich Classic for a $7.4 million purse with each member of the team walking away with more than $1 million.
