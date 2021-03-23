Bruce: Flooding issues possible next 3 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next three days will pose a heavy rain and severe storm risk. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday through late Thursday night.
Storms will be on the increase today. The rain could become torrential at times, and flooding could develop in parts of the area this afternoon.
Models aren’t perfect, and the heaviest rain totals may be in slightly different locations, but it looks likely that some in southeast Louisiana could see six inches of rain Tuesday. That could lead to street flooding.
There may be a break in the rain for some by the overnight hours, but a second round of heavy rain is likely for parts of the area again on Wednesday.
A cold front arrives with a few more storms on Thursday, some of which pose severe weather risk.
A much-needed dry break arrives for Friday before a few more storms move in for the weekend.
