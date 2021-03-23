Flood threat remains high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The flash flood watch will remain in effect into at least Wednesday. The threat for flooding rains will continue overnight Tuesday and into the beginning of the day on Wednesday. The areas at highest risk are the parishes south of Lake Pontchartrain including the New Orleans metropolitan area. Southeast St. Tammany Parish in and around Slidell as well as the Gulf Coast needs to pay attention as well. The threat is reduced for areas to the north.