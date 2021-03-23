Flooding threat Tuesday and Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms will be on the increase during the day Tuesday. The rain could become torrential at times. Just about anywhere could see flooding develop by the afternoon hours.
There may be a break in the rain by tomorrow night but a second round of heavy rain is likely for parts of the area on Wednesday. A cold front arrives with a few more storms on Thursday and those could be severe.
A much needed dry break arrives for Friday before a few more storms move in for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.