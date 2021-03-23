New mass vaccination site opens soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More Covid-19 vaccinations will be available in the River Parishes starting this weekend.
A coordinated effort for a new mass vaccination site for the Louisiana Region 3 begins Saturday centered in St. Charles Parish. Representatives with River and Bayou Parish governments announced a partnership with Oschner to get thousands of residents in the region vaccinated.
Keith Dacus is the CEO of Oschner St. Charles Hospital. He said, “I would say with this shot comes hope.” Oschner will manage the site beginning with a test run of 800 shots Saturday March 27, 2021.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell said, “What we wanted to do is set up a vaccination site that was very accessible.” The Edward Dufrense Community Center in Luling is located just off major highways. Jewell said, “Right when you walk out the doors you’ll see the Hale Boggs bridge. You have I-310, 3127 as well as Highway 90 that all converge right here.”
The vaccination clinic will eventually run five days a week serving all of Region 3 that includes St. Charles, St. John, St. James, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary and Assumption parishes.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said, “These vaccination announcements today are the best way we can move forward together.” He says the addition of this site to those already being utilized in the parish is a vital resource.
“Lafourche has made some tremendous strides in the last couple of months from a positivity rate of 10 percent down to our lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic 1.9 percent,” according to Chaisson.
Jacklyn Hotard, St. John the Baptist Parish President, urged residents to take advantage of the additional location as well. She said, “Our work is not over. I’m proud of where we are as a parish and a region, but we must press forward.” Hotard offered a list of other vaccination opportunities in St. John Parish as well.
Saturday’s event will distribute the Pfizer vaccine, but Oschner says brand availability will vary.
Dacus reiterated all vaccines effectiveness and the need to get whichever is available. Dacus said, “We’ve been thrilled to see the demand for the vaccines, but we understand that there are some questions.”
He offered reassurance. “The vaccine is safe and the science is clear. The vaccine protects us from Covid-19,” said Dacus.
Transportation to the site will be available through River Parish Transit for $2 each way. Those in need of a ride should call 985-651-1141.
All vaccinations are by appointment.
You can schedule an appointment online through my.oschner.org or by calling 877-888-2772.
