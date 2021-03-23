New Orleans AAPI community mourns, calls for more dialogue following Atlanta attacks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While miles away from the scenes of the fatal Atlanta shootings, the Magnolia Bridge on the bayou still holds the remnants of a memorial for the eight people killed including six Asian Americans.
“I completely collapsed when I heard what happened over there,” said May Wen.
“That could’ve been my mom, I’m a child of refugees,” said Jacqueline Thanh.
“This overwhelming feeling of we have to do something,” said Robin McDowell.
Members of the New Orleans AAPI community say they needed a place to grieve another attack on their community, but also recognized the call to action saying the same thing could have happened here.
“I’ve been followed at city hall recently harassed in the post office,” said McDowell.
“The time to be present with your Asian neighbors teachers essential workers were more than the food you consume and the people who serve you were human beings,” said Thanh.
New Orleans city council member Cyndi Nguyen also mourned the lives lost, calling the shooting a hate crime, which investigators have yet to label.
“We all have to stand up for all of us not just when an incident happens I want to emphasize that because every resident in my district matters to me, and I know that this incident directly hit home hit my family as Vietnamese Americans but it has hit home to me every time when a hate crime happens,” said Nguyen.
The New Orleans FBI office have not received an increase in Asian bias reported, and explained hate crime investigations need to reach a rigorous reporting standard.
In a statement the bureau says, “We remain dedicated to working with all communities including the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to address discrimination and biased-based crimes…” “I think there are a lot of situations that have happened to Asian Americans that have not surfaced immediately to the media,” said Nguyen.
“Hear our voices, and our voice may be silence our voice may be tears our voice may not look and sound like others want it to sound like but it must be heard,” said McDowell.
As they fear for the safety of themselves and their loved ones, the AAPI community say it’s time leaders hear their voices.
“Asian Americans have always been speaking but now it’s time to listen,” said Thanh.
“Help us start removing the pain so that my children my great grandchildren don’t have to deal with the exact same things,” said Wen.
Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen says she does have a meeting this week with the governor and other Asian American leaders in the state.
She says they plan to speak on how the state can help be a better advocate to the AAPI community.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
