New Orleans EMS delivering COVID-19 vaccines to those with medical mobility issues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those who have medical mobility issues can now have a health professional come to their house to administer a COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very important because, with this virus, it’s like there is death all around you, so, when you get this vaccine, it’s a blessing,” said Brenda Gordon of Gentilly.
That blessing finally arrived for Brenda’s husband, Lionel, Monday. He’s home bound and was unable to make it to a vaccination site. New Orleans EMS brought his first dose of the vaccine directly to him in the comfort of his home.
Brenda is fully vaccinated. She and her husband are looking forward to finally visiting with family they haven’t been able to see since the pandemic started.
“Now, he has a grandson that goes to school at Southern University in Baton Rouge, he’s coming in from Atlanta and he wants to see his Grandpa, so, this is some protection, you know,” said Brenda Gordon.
New Orleans EMS provides the service and says hundreds of people have registered. But, they estimate there are many more still eligible.
“So far, we have a couple hundred people registered for the home bound vaccine, but, we know there’s certainly more people who haven’t been vaccinated,” said Lt. Jonathan Fourcade with New Orleans EMS. “I’m sure there is going to be thousands of folks who are eligible.”
To sign up for the service, you can call the City’s non-emergency line at 311. They can also help find you a ride if you don’t have transportation to get to a vaccination site.
We’re also told the City is in need of volunteers for its vaccine programs. You don’t have to have a medical background to help out. For more information on that just click here.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.